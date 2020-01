Update: According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, all lanes of the H-3 Tunnel in the Honolulu-bound direction are now open and vehicles involved in the accident have been cleared.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to a crash, H-3 Tunnel entrance in the Honolulu-bound direction is temporarily closed until tow trucks can remove vehicles at the scene.

Expect delays and please drive with caution on slippery roads.

