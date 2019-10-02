Fatal crash closes Farrington Highway near Kahi Mohala

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fatal motor vehicle collision involving a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck with two deceased occupants occurred on Farrington Highway west of the Old Fort Weaver Road.

Farrington Highway between Old Fort Weaver Road and Kualaka’i Parkway remains closed in both directions.

According to police, a white colored Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Farrington Highway at a high rate of speed at 2:46 a.m., when it veered off into the westbound lane of traffic, drove over the curb into the grassy area, and collided head on into a viaduct pillar.

As a result of the collision, the vehicle was engulfed in flame, and when the fire was extinguished by HFD, bodies of two badly burnt occupants were found in the driver’s seat and the front passenger’s seat. The identities as well as the genders of the occupants are undetermined at this time.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.

Seek alternate route. Drive with caution in the area and expect delays.

This was the 39th and 40th traffic fatality of this year.

