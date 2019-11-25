Craft fair season is just in time for the holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the holiday season gets into high gear, so does the craft fair season.

More than 30 vendors were selling their goods at the 12th annual Holiday Craft Fair at the Temple Emanu-El in Nuuanu.

It was a one-stop-shop for folks looking for gifts for all the upcoming holidays.

“All of these are individual vendors and crafters who work all year long to make all these wonderful gifts. So people usually save and wait to come in and get their gifts for Christmas. This year we fall before thanksgiving. So Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas,” said Sisterhood of Temple Emanu-El Treasurer Marcia Klompus.

Proceeds from Sunday’s event go towards funds for the temple and for its school of Jewish studies.