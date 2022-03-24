HONOLULU (KHON2) — This weekend the Aloha By Volume (ABV) Craft Beer Fun Fest will be taking place at Windward Mall. Those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets soon.

If you plan on heading to the festival, you can taste test different beers in the open-air beer garden and vote to choose the first Aloha By Volume – Windward Top Craft.

Some local breweries participating are Inu Ales, Lanikai Brewing, Waikiki Brewing, Aloha Beer Co, Maui Brew Co, Ola Brew Co and more.

Organizers say the beer garden where the taste testing will take place is the biggest beer garden the windward side has ever seen.

You must be 21 or older to enter the event, and when you purchase your ticket, you are choosing a select time frame to taste test the beers.

The event takes place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Windward Mall. To purchase your Beer Fest tickets head to their website.