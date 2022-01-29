CPR given to man at collapsed trench at Sand Island State Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — EMS officials say a 23-year-old man was working at a construction site when he was covered in dirt in a trench that collapsed at the end of Sand Island Access Road.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.

EMS said this was a construction site behind a baseball field.

Honolulu police reported that it was baseball field trench that collapsed at Sand Island State Park.

HFD crews said the person was taken out of the trench and CPR was in progress. EMS took over life saving care of that 23-year-old man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.