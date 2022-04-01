HONOLULU (KHON2) — Central Pacific Bank displayed Carissa Moore’s Olympic gold medal in their main branch lobby in downtown Honolulu.

It is free to view weekdays in April from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“This is the real thing,” said Brandt Farias, CPB vice president & chief marketing officer. “The real deal and if you want to see what an actual gold medal looks like this is the place to come.”

The gold medal display coincides with the launch of CPB’s new brand campaign “Digital Banking the CPB Way.”

It includes new commercials, social media posts and collateral featuring Moore as their brand ambassador.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

The branch is located at 220 S. King Street in downtown Honolulu.