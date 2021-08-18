COVID-positive man detained during fire rescue in Kapahulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters spent the early hours of Wednesday morning battling a two-alarm fire that ripped through a Kapahulu home.

Reports of the blaze along Hinano Street came in at around 12:48 a.m.

Twelve HFD units, staffed with approximately 40 personnel, responded to the

fully involved fire. Flames and smoke could be seen emanating from the middle of the home.

As firefighters worked to contain the inferno, a 30-year-old man, who was identified as the sole occupant of the home, was detained by Honolulu police after being found uncooperative during firefighting efforts.

The man was later found to be positive for COVID-19. HFD confirms no one was injured in the fire.

The fire was brought under control by 1:32 a.m. and extinguished by 2:12 a.m.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and the cause of fire remains under investigation.

