Live Now
KHON2 News at 9

COVID-19 testing by appointment only on Maui begins

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Appointment-only testing for COVID-19 began Monday at the War Memorial Gym parking lot in Wailuku on Maui.

You have to make an appointment by phone in order to get tested.

No walk-ins will be accepted.

Appointments are being accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story