COVID-19 testing by appointment only on Maui begins

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Appointment-only testing for COVID-19 began Monday at the War Memorial Gym parking lot in Wailuku on Maui.
You have to make an appointment by phone in order to get tested.
No walk-ins will be accepted.
Appointments are being accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
