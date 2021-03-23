COVID-19 relief money plugs hole in proposed Hawaii budget

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers say financial aid from the most recent federal coronavirus relief package will allow the state to avoid slashing spending on key social programs like sexual assault treatment and HIV prevention.

The state House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a proposed two-year state budget that includes such spending. The bill will head to the Senate if it passes.

Hawaii received $1.6 billion from the Biden administration’s COVID-19 relief bill that it can apply to the budget.

House Finance Committee Chairperson Rep. Sylvia Luke says it would have been difficult for her committee to pass a budget without federal relief.

