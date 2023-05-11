HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Federal COVID-19 public health emergency officially ended on Thursday, May 11.

That means changes are ahead for those looking for testing and vaccinations.

Governor Josh Green, M.D. and the Department of Health holding their heads high, saying Hawaii had the best pandemic response in the nation.

As far as what the end of the emergency means, vaccines will remain available through providers; but at-home tests will not be covered by insurance.

Those on Medicaid will also receive free testing and treatment through September of 2024.