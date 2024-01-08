HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jury selection began today in the murder and conspiracy trial of alleged crime boss Michael Miske and associates. Whoever is picked is in it for the long haul.

Jurors are coming into the federal courthouse 10 at a time. Men and women from all walks of life, many from the neighbor islands, were summoned for jury duty in one of Hawaii’s most complex federal criminal trials, that of Michael Miske, John Stancil and Delia Fabro-Miske.

“In a high publicity case, you have some extra questions. And the first question is, what is it that you’ve heard about this case, in the media or from your friends, or from social media and things like that? The second question is, can you put aside all of the things that you’ve heard and still be fair and impartial,” said legal expert Doug Chin.

Jury selection, or voir dire, is being handled with 1-on-1 questioning of 20 minutes at a time by both the prosecution and defense, rather than as a pool.

It is expected to take days just to seat the 12 jurors and six alternates needed for the case.

Monday morning’s first set had one no show due to an interisland travel mix-up. Out of the six men and three women in the first panel, four were excused for reasons ranging from too big a burden on their business, to psychiatric treatment or potential bias.

Those picked for the job are in for a marathon. The trial is expected to run between four to six months with a one week break in March. Jurors from neighboring islands will get to go home on weekends.

The Scope of Trial is beyond even the other recent high profile federal cases with three defendants remaining after several others reached plea deals in exchange for witness testimony.

The defendants are up on 22 counts including murder for hire conspiracy connected to the disappearance of Jonathan Fraser, a former friend of Miske’s son. There are more than 900 witnesses and thousands of exhibits in evidence.

Trial is expected to begin within weeks of the end of jury selection