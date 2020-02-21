Court interpreters provide a critical service to those who speak other languages

The Hawaii State Judiciary is seeking individuals who speak English and another language to become court interpreters. Register today for one of the workshops, completion of which is a mandatory requirement.
The two-day workshops will be held in 2020:
Maui: Feb. 11-12 at the Hoapili Hale Courthouse in Wailuku
Hawaii Island (Kona): March 3-4 at the Keahuolu Courthouse in Kona
Kauai: March 10-11 at the Puuhonua Kaulike Courthouse in Lihue
Hawaii Island (Hilo): March 19-20 at the Hale Kaulike Courthouse in Hilo
Oahu:
Feb. 22-23 or March 28-29 at Aliiolani Hale (Supreme Court Building) in
Honolulu
The deadline to register is January 31. Registration forms are available on the Judiciary’s website and from the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at 808-539-4860.
In collaboration with the State Office of Language Access, the workshop registration fee is offered at only $50 (valued at $150).
Individuals seeking to become a court interpreter must also pass a written English proficiency exam, court interpreter ethics exam, and criminal background check.
Court interpreters are independent contractors and not Judiciary employees. They assist the courts in providing access to justice to court customers with limited English proficiency. Depending on their performance on written and oral exams, court interpreters are paid $25 to $55 per hour with a two-hour minimum.
For more information, contact the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at OEAC@courts.hawaii.gov or 808-539-4860.
