Court documents say alleged shooter cut victim off on the road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We are learning more about a shooting in Kalihi.

Eddieson Reyes is accused of shooting 19-year-old Triston Billimon to death on Friday.

Police say it happened just before midnight between Beckley Street and the Likelike off-ramp.

According to court documents a witness who was in the car with Billimon said a car cut them off on the road.

When Billimon stopped the car, the driver in the other car shot him.

Court records go on to say shortly after, Reyes reported the car stolen to police.

However, a witness later identified Reyes as the shooter.

He’s now charged with murder and being held on $1 million bail.