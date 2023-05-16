HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources is reminding the public to keep their distance from Hawaiian monk seals after a couple appeared to have been posing for pictures with the mammal.

According to DLNR, on Wednesday, May 10, photographs in an anonymous tip sent in through the DLNRTip app showed the couple at a beach within the Kaena Point State Park area.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The couple also had an off-leash dog with them as they posed for pictures with the resting Hawaiian monk seal, said DLNR.

“Regrettably we did not have an officer in the area, but we wanted to release the tipster’s photographs to illustrate this irresponsible behavior,” said DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla.

People seen getting too close to a Hawaiian monk seal on a beach in the Kaena Point State Park area. (DLNR)

People seen getting too close to a Hawaiian monk seal on a beach in the Kaena Point State Park area. (DLNR)

People seen getting too close to a Hawaiian monk seal on a beach in the Kaena Point State Park area. (DLNR)

People seen getting too close to a Hawaiian monk seal on a beach in the Kaena Point State Park area. (DLNR)

DLNR said the couple did not comply with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration safe viewing guidelines which state that viewing distance is at least 50 feet.

In a press release, DLNR made this statement:

Having violated the safe viewing guidelines and having their pet dog present is a recipe for trouble, especially around a wild monk seal. Both of these circumstances create an unsafe situation that must be avoided and could have easily resulted in an unlawful ‘take’ situation under federal and state laws.

But this isn’t the first for the DLNR, who said that in recent years, several individuals have been charged and convicted on similar violations.

For more information on the safe marine wildlife viewing guidelines, click here.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

KHON2 News also has a 24/7 live stream of Oahu’s newest monk seal pup on Kaimana beach, click here to see Kaiwi and Pualani.