County, state beach parks on Big Island set to reopen on Oct. 1

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — All county and state beach parks on Hawaii Island will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7 a.m.

County officials reported that beachgoers will have to wear a face mask and social distance from one another. Groups cannot exceed 10 people.

As for sports training, competitive play and pickup play, those will be allowed if those conditions are met.

Camping is still not allowed, county officials said.

