County of Maui Service Center receives blessing, will open to customers on Jan. 19

File – Mayor Michael Victorino and Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee take part in a blessing ceremony for the new County of Maui Service Center. The facility’s first floor is ready for employees to move in, and work on its second floor is set for completion in the first quarter of next year. The facility is set to open to the public on Jan. 19. COURTESY: COUNTY OF MAUI

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The new, two-story County of Maui Service Center building was officially blessed on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and is scheduled to open to the public for customer service on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The first floor of the $25 million Service Center — located at the corner of Hookele and Ala’ihi streets — is already prepared for employees to move in and the second floor is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino says, the building will have many uses.

“This beautiful building has been designed to provide excellent customer service, along with the ability to expand to meet the needs of County employees who work here.” Maui Mayor Mike Victorino

The Department of Finance’s divisions of Motor Vehicle Registration & Licensing, Treasury and Real Property Assessment will be moving into the first floor of the facility. The Department of Public Works Development Services Administration, the County Department of Transportation, the Department of Liquor Control and the Maui County Business Resource Center will all be located on the second floor.

Employees are beginning the moving process from their current office space at the Maui Mall to the new facility in Kahului.