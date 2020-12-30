County of Maui Service Center receives blessing, will open to customers on Jan. 19

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The new, two-story County of Maui Service Center building was officially blessed on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and is scheduled to open to the public for customer service on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The first floor of the $25 million Service Center — located at the corner of Hookele and Ala’ihi streets — is already prepared for employees to move in and the second floor is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino says, the building will have many uses.
The Department of Finance’s divisions of Motor Vehicle Registration & Licensing, Treasury and Real Property Assessment will be moving into the first floor of the facility. The Department of Public Works Development Services Administration, the County Department of Transportation, the Department of Liquor Control and the Maui County Business Resource Center will all be located on the second floor.
Employees are beginning the moving process from their current office space at the Maui Mall to the new facility in Kahului.
