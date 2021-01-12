County of Maui Service Center moving to new facility

File – Maui County will be closing its service center at the Maui Mall from Thursday, Jan. 14, to Friday, Jan. 15, so employees can move into the new facility at the corner of Hokele and ‘Ala’ihi streets. (COURTESY: COUNTY OF MAUI)

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County will be closing its service center at the Maui Mall from Thursday, Jan. 14, to Friday, Jan. 15, so employees can move into the new facility at the corner of Hokele and Ala’ihi streets.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Department of Finance Real Property Assessment and Treasury divisions’ last day for public service at the Maui Mall will be Thursday, Jan. 14, and they are both scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the new facility.

The Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing (DMVL) will be open for service at the Maui Mall until Friday, Jan. 15, and is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Jan. 25, at the new facility. The extensive equipment and information technology at the DMVL requires extended time for relocation, according to County officials.

DMVL customers can renew their vehicle registration online or find information about DMVL satellite offices here.

The new facility was recieved a blessing from Maui Mayor Mike Victorino on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.