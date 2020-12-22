County of Maui offers free Christmas tree recycling

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the end of year holidays fast approaching, many have already bought and decorated their trees. But what happens afterward? The County of Maui Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division (EPS) is encouraging the public to recycle their holiday tree by offering a tree recycling drop-off service.

Christmas trees will be accepted for recycling at Kihei Recycling Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day as well as Makawao Recycling Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Other drop-off locations:

  • EKO at the Central Maui Landfill from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday
  • Hana, Lanai and Molokai landfills from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
  • Olowalu Convenience Center from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday 

All decorations, including tinsel, must be removed from trees before they can be dropped off for recycling, says EPS.

Tree recycling will be offered until Jan. 9.

The Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui is also providing a donation-based Christmas tree curbside pick-up service for residents of Paia, Haiku, Pukalani, Makawao and Kula from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2.

The Rotary Club says a $10 to $20 donation per tree will go toward supporting local Rotary projects. 

To schedule a pick-up, call 878-2177 by Friday, Jan. 1

For more information about recycling, call the Recycling Hotline at 270-7880.

