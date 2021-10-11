County of Kaua’i named its new Acting Prosecuting Attorney

Courtesy of County of Kaua’i. Rebecca Like named Acting Prosecuting Attorney on Friday in Lihu’e.

LIHU’E, KAUA’I (KHON2) — Rebecca Like has been named Acting Prosecuting Attorney for the County of Kaua’i (COK) Office of the Prosecuting Attorney (OPA).

“I am honored to be stepping into the Acting Prosecuting Attorney position following Justin Kollar’s retirement,” Like said. “I am committed to serving the people of the County of Kaua’i and State of Hawai’i with integrity and humility. It has been a privilege to work in government service for the last twelve years and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve.”

According to COK, Like previously served as a 2nd Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for nine years and has been with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney since 2010, She has handled caseloads in the District, Family and Circuit Courts in addition to her duties as a supervisor for the OPA.

Other changes in the office includes Jennifer Winn has been named Acting 1st Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and Leon Davenport, III named Acting 2nd Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. Winn has been working for the OPA for 14 years while Davenport has worked for OPA since September of 2015.

COK said the change in leadership took effect on Friday, Oct. 1st following the recent retirement of former Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar.

“We wish Justin the best in his future endeavors and thank him for his nine years of steady guidance and leadership,” Like said.

For more information call the OPA at (808) 241-1888 at ext. 1.