County of Kaua’i is looking for a nonprofit to manage nearly $7.3 million for North Shore Watershed Flood Mitigation Sub-grants

Flash flooding also occurred in the areas of Princeville, Kilauea, Hanalei, Anahola and Wailua River State Park.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — County of Kaua’i (COK) is issuing a “Request for Proposal” to select a nonprofit organization to manage the implementation and financial distribution of $7,285,000 for North Shore Watershed Flood Mitigation Sub-grants.

“Mahalo to our state legislators for providing the funding for our community that the historic 2018 April floods impacted,” COK Mayor Derek Kawakami said.

Kawakami said the selected nonprofit organization will serve as a custodian for the funds, liaison with various stakeholders, foster consensus in the community, develop a process to award flood migration sub-grants, monitor the sub-grants, and report to the County at the minimum quarterly.

The program’s purpose is to create multiple sub-grants for other nonprofit organizations to conduct mitigation projects that reduce harm from future flooding events through structural and nonstructural actions, interventions, and investments.

The selected nonprofit will have to follow guidelines created by the County and it must not conduct a flood mitigation project with these funds on its own. Second, specific details regarding proposals and required documentation will be provided in the Request for Proposal.

All proposals from interested nonprofits will be reviewed by the COK’s review process and proposals are due by Nov. 15.

COK said proposals received after the deadline will not be considered and notification of approval for funding shall be made no later than Dec. 31.

Proposals or questions may be sent to Ronn Miyashiro at rmiyashiro@kauai.gov.

To view the Request for Proposals for Implementation and Distribution of Sub-Grants for North Shore Watershed Flood Mitigation guidelines, please go to this community website.