County of Hawai’i is partnering up with Uber to provide free transportation to vaccination sites

HONOLULU (KHON) — The County of Hawai’i is partnering up Uber to provide access rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Hawai’i County, as part of its “Hele-On Get Your Shot!” campaign.

“The main role of transportation is providing access to services, resources and essential destinations. We are focused on offering more ways that County residents can access transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointments by working with Uber,” added Mitch Roth, Mayor of the County of Hawai’i.

According to UBER, participants can get access to up to four free rides (up to $15 each trip) to and from

vaccination appointments. Any amount over $15 will be automatically charged to the user’s debit or credit card on file with the user’s Uber account.

Nationally, Uber has pledged to provide up to 10 million free or discounted rides to help people get vaccinated, particularly “communities of color that have been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic,” as the company said in December.

“We’re proud to support transit agencies like Hele-On as they continue to facilitate vaccinations and positive health outcomes by leveraging Uber’s on-demand platform,” said Teague Kirkpatrick, Customer Success Manager at Uber.

The promotion runs through December 31 of 2021, or while funds lasts.

For more information go to, www.heleonbus.org.