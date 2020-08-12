County of Hawaii Announces DMV Modified Road Test

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From August 12 to September 30, drivers license applicants in Hawai’i island will be able to take their road test through a modified skills test implemented by the County of Hawai‘i Department of Finance.

The modified skills test begins with the applicant conducting a vehicle safety check in which the applicant is required to conduct a safety check of the vehicle he or she will be operating and describe to the examiner each item inspected and why.

Officials explained the applicant should also be familiar with all controls in the vehicle, as well as recognizing when a component is safe on the exterior of the vehicle.

The second part of the modified skills test, is the vehicle control skills test which requires the applicant to complete six maneuvering exercises – forward drive, reverse-straight line backing up, three-point turnabout, complete stop, left or right parallel park, and a forward or reverse two-point turnabout.

Throughout the test, the examiner and driver will be expected to maintain six feet of social distance as mandated by Governor David Ige.

Appointments for the modified skills test are currently only available at Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic Center.

A licensed driver age 21 or older must accompany the applicant to the road test site. A valid registration, safety check and insurance are also required.

In additon, applicant’s under the age of 18 must provide driver education completion certificates. Upon successful completion of the modified skills test, the applicant will be processed at the Hilo Driver’s License office.

Appointments can be scheduled online through their website.

