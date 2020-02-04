County honors Johnette Chun of Kauai Police Department

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Johnette Chun, a secretary for the Kauai Police Chief, has been named this week’s Needle Mover. A Needle Mover is an employee who has contributed to their department and the county by pushing the envelope.

Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce says Chun is constantly brainstorming and planning something for employees.

She’s also an active member of the county’s employee council.

Johnette has been with the department since 2015.