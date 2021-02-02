Council seeks volunteers to help review plan aimed at protecting Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaneohe Bay Regional Council is looking for volunteers to review a nearly 30-year-old plan aimed at protecting and preserving Hawaii’s largest sheltered body of water.

In 1992, volunteers created the Kaneohe Bay Master Plan as the guiding document to protect the bay and its many resources. The plan’s primary goals include assessing the environmental impacts of activities in the bay, and resolving conflict between recreational users, the general public and commercial ocean recreation operations.

“The plan and its update are critical to the continued and future management of this magnificent resource,” DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources administrator Brian Neilson said in Monday’s news release. Neilson also serves as the chair of the Kaneohe Bay Regional Council.

Anyone interested in volunteering to participate in the review of the master plan can submit their name here or contact Mo Radke at masterplankbay@gmail.com.