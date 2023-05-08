HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu council members are putting pressure on the council chair, to allow members to vote on whether they should reject a pay raise that was recommended by the salary commission. Without a vote, the pay raises will automatically be approved.

Council members Andria Tupola and Augie Tulba have introduced resolutions calling for the members to hold a public hearing on the proposed pay raise and have the council vote on it. If approved their salary will go from nearly $70,000 to $113,000, a 64 percent raise. The council chair would make $123,000.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The salary commission ruled that they should be considered full-time workers. Council Chair Tommy Waters would have to schedule a hearing but he has stated publicly that he wants to avoid members having to vote on it.

“I think the anger in the public is kind of stirring up to ask for that public hearing, and to kind of weigh in on this decision publicly,” said Tupola.

“That’s the reason why we’re losing so much trust with the voters. People want to hear what their representative, who they put in place, feel about situations like this one,” said Tulba.

If the proposal is put to a vote, seven of the nine council members would have to vote against the pay raise. Otherwise, it will take effect on July 1.

Tupola said some of the other council members are now considering rejecting it. She added that it’s important for voters to contact their council member and get the resolution heard.

“There’s always the option of not having that but I do think that also angers the public more,” said Tupola.

“Call your councilmember send them an email, let them know how you feel about your money,” said Tulba.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

We have reached out to Waters and other council members but they have not responded.