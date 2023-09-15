HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui residents are getting free job training thanks to a new program.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement launched it’s new “Maui Workforce Development” program today.

The program provides free certification and on-the-job training to Maui residents to provide them with opportunities as the cleanup process continues.

Courses include construction and hazmat certifications.

So far, 350 students have already signed up.

“So FEMA is saying that they’re going to need 2,000 new jobs. That’s federal jobs, that’s private jobs. There’s going to be they already said $6 billion in contracts coming. This is for hauling out hazardous waste ,this is for rebuild, cleanup efforts. So these classes will prepare them to take on these roles that require them to take on these basic certifications,” said Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement CEO Kuhio Lewis.

“I’m leading towards the construction industry now because I want to help Lahaina rebuild. We’re born and raised there so we kind of want to be prepared for a new job to show up so I can be there to kind of help my family, help the community rebuild,” said Keoki Coelho who works in Lahaina.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

In-person classes will be held at a new classroom space near the Kako-o Maui resource hub at Maui Mall Village.