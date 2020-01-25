HONOLULU (KHON2) — Could Chick-Fil-A be coming to Kapolei?

According to city records, it’s pulled a building permit for a space adjacent to Ka Makana Alii.

But so far the records don’t give any specifics on what’s planned.

And even if it did there’s no guarantee it will be going up.

It was more than a year ago that the fast food chain announced it’s intention to come to the islands.

There were even building permits pulled for a Beretania street location. However, those are still in review so no work has been done yet.