HONOLULU (KHON2) — Racing enthusiasts are still waiting for a new racetrack nearly a decade after the last one closed. Many said building a new park would cut down on illegal street racing but according to the city, there are still many roadblocks that need to be worked out before it can happen.

“It’s really sad that everyone has to go away, even if it’s the other islands, to race,” said Brian Kovaloff avid race-car driver.

Kovaloff has been racing cars since he was 19, and has fond memories of Hawaii Raceway Park.

“It kept me out of trouble,” he explained. “We grew up coming home from school every day working on the cars with our parents, with my dad, my grandparents, and it was just a fun place, a safe place for everyone to stay together and be one.”

But since Hawaii Raceway Park closed in 2006 and Kalaeloa Raceway Park in 2014, racing enthusiasts like Kovaloff, have been stalled without an outlet for their passion.

“If you look at Kauai, Maui, the Big Island, they all have race facilities,” he said. “Oahu, that has the biggest population, probably the most racers in the state. We have nothing.”

One example of what happens when race car drivers have nowhere to hone their skills is an incident at Pearlridge Center earlier this month with a driver doing donuts in the parking lot in the wee hours of the morning.

For years the downhill zig-zag, switchback slope of Round Top Drive has been notorious for racing and drifting, putting the community and anyone else on the roadway there at risk.

Retired Maui Police Department Traffic Commander Lt. William Hankins said a new race park will put the brakes on the illegal and dangerous activity.

“I’d like to think you would have a huge impact,” Hankins said. “You’re giving these people a safe outlet to do something that they really enjoy doing and a safe way to do it.”

But he added that won’t stop everyone.

“There’s always going to be somebody who’s going to skirt the law, and they’re going to do these things no matter what,” Hankins added. “And that’s your chance to increase the penalties, maybe start thinking about towing their vehicles when they’re involved in racing.”

The good news is, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is in favor of creating a new raceway park.

According to a spokesperson for the city:

The mayor has been publicly supportive of the idea and has engaged in talks with the U.S. military and other stakeholders about land in West Oahu where such a facility could be created

But the spokesperson said it’s complicated, with roadblocks like land and funding yet to be resolved.

Chris Messer is working as a consultant for a group trying to privately fund a new race park.

He said back in the 90s and 2000s, Hawaii Raceway Park used to bring in half a million dollars a year.

“It was basically paying for insurance and lights and paramedics and the things to run it,” Messer explained. “But that type of money is not going to build a track and I think that’s the big difference.”

KHON2.com asked, “Does it matter to you, private or public funded?”

“In reality, we just want a place to race,” Kovaloff said.