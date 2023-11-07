HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society has been at critical overcapacity since Oct. 2022.

“Our resources and staff are being stretched to the brink right now,” stated Brandy Shimabukuro, Hawaiian Humane Society Communications Manager.

According to Shimabukuro, high costs of living and individuals moving off the island are reasons for the unprecedented number of pets coming into the shelter every day.

“The biggest issue is our lack of affordable, pet-friendly housing here in Hawai’i,” said Shimabukuro. “You know, they’re being forced to make the difficult decision to surrender their pets to us.”

Overcrowded shelters are also creating more challenges for Hawaiian Humane’s response during emergencies and natural disasters.

To help alleviate space, you can consider bringing home a Couch Crasher – a short-term foster program to give pets and the shelter a much-needed break.

The only expectations for foster parents are love and belly rubs – and lots of it!

“We provide all of the veterinary care for that animal while they’re staying with you all of the food all the supplies that you need,” said Shimabukuro.

Hawaiian Humane is asking individuals to explore other alternatives to surrendering their pets. You can utilize a variety of its available like the Pet Food Bank.