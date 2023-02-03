A photo shows a dog at the Hawaiian Humane Society in February 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to participate in their Couch Crashers program that allows you to foster a dog for a short period of time.

The Mō’ili’ili campus is in need of help to alleviate the constraints of over crowding.

“This week, the Hawaiian Humane Society reached a critical point in capacity for dogs in need of care.” said the Hawaiian Humane Society.

They are asking the community to show compassion and kōkua.

The Couch Crashers program is a short-term foster program that allows dogs to have a healthier experience since living in a shelter is stressful.

The lack of pet friendly housing is causing an upsurge in dogs who are surrendered to the humane society or possibly abandoned.

To participate, you can go by the Hawaiian Humane Society each day from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and check in at the Couch Crashers consultation table.