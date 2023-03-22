HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said the responded to a residential building fire in Nānākuli area.

The 911 call came around 5:26 p.m.

When fire personnel arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke emanating from a small cottage at the rear of the property.

Firefighters performed a search of the structure to make sure there were no persons or pets inside. They found no one.

HFD said they performed a look around void spaces to locate any possible hidden fires.

HFD said the fire was extinguished by 5:54 p.m.

HFD also provided a few safety tips to help protect you and your family from a fire.

Ensure that your home has an adequate number of smoke alarms. These are essential for early warning detection of smoke related to fires.

Having a warning system is the best way to increase the chances that you and your family have enough time to evacuate.

The HFD link for information on smoke alarms provides detailed information on how to maximize your smoke alarms.

It also provides information on the various types of smoke alarms and the different ways to use them.

HFD also suggested having an escape plan. It is best to practice the escape plan several times a year to ensure memory is holding.

Once you have evacuated yourself and everyone else in the building, always call 911 when you smell smoke that is believed to be associated with a fire.

Home fire sprinklers are also a vital took to save lives. These sprinkler systems can help control small fires and can assist HFD as they put out larger fires.

The use of home fire sprinklers helps HFD to use a fraction of the water they would normally use to put out a fire with department hardlines.