HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular Mexican garnish is being recalled by the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) for potential contamination of Listeria monocutogenes.

The DOH is reaching out to Hawaii residents to a voluntary recall Rizo Bros. California Creamery’s Cotija Aged Mexican Grating Cheese.

The product has been distributed to multiple retailers throughout the state of Hawaii. It can be found at select Foodland and Foodland Farms supermarkets, R. Field Wine Company, and Cost.U.Less in Hilo.

Below is the product information for the recall:

UPC code: 72724200043

Batch number: 4DW-23318

Sell by: 05/12/24

Size: 8-ounce package

DOH’s Laboratory Preparedness and Response Branch (LPRB) and Food and Drug Branch (FDB) conducted a food sampling test and analysis for products that may test for Salmonella or Listeria monocytogenes in order to protect public health.

Reports said listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal disease caused by eating Listeria-contaminated food. Those who are most affected by the disease are pregnant women, newborns, elderly, and anyone who has a weak immune system.

The DOH said those affected will begin to experience symptoms a few days after consuming the contaminated product. Individuals are likely to experience diarrhea as one of the first symptoms, but can also experience fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, stiffness, nausea, and abdominal pain.

For pregnant individuals, reports said listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

As of right now, there have been no reported illnesses related to the recalled product within the state of Hawaii. The Department of Health urges those who begin to exhibit symptoms to contact their physician immediately.