Costs of legal cases and settlements up for final approval vote at Honolulu City Council

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We now know how much legal cases and settlements with former and current officials could soon cost taxpayers.
Settlement of a wrongful termination claim by former parks director Michele Nekota will cost more than $44,000. She was demoted in February after a change of helm in the mayor’s office.
The state’s public housing director Hakim Ouansafi is set to get $250,000 after he sued the city over damage to his home from overlowing Niu Valley Stream water.
Ex-HART CEO Dan Grabauskas will get nearly $40,000 worth of legal bills covered relating to a federal investigation of the rail project.
These and other settlements and payouts are up for a final approval vote on Wednesday