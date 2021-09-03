Costs of legal cases and settlements up for final approval vote at Honolulu City Council

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We now know how much legal cases and settlements with former and current officials could soon cost taxpayers.

Settlement of a wrongful termination claim by former parks director Michele Nekota will cost more than $44,000. She was demoted in February after a change of helm in the mayor’s office.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news

The state’s public housing director Hakim Ouansafi is set to get $250,000 after he sued the city over damage to his home from overlowing Niu Valley Stream water.

Ex-HART CEO Dan Grabauskas will get nearly $40,000 worth of legal bills covered relating to a federal investigation of the rail project.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

These and other settlements and payouts are up for a final approval vote on Wednesday