Costs for Mauna Kea reach $12.2 million

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State and county law enforcement and public safety costs at Mauna Kea have topped at least $12.2 million.

That’s according to the latest numbers from the attorney general’s office.

The running tally includes county police, EMS and fire, state DLNR and Public Safety, DOT highways staff, National Guard and the Attorney General’s office’s own staff.

Hawaii county has been paid back about $4 million out of the $5.3 million it has cost Big Island police and first responders so far. The county council has so far rejected repayment terms that bind police to future enforcement.

Governor Ige announced yesterday that the TMT construction is not ready to proceed, so enforcement will take a pause for now. He released the following statement on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Today, the state reduced its personnel on MaunaKea. We made this decision after we were informed that TMT is not prepared to move forward with construction on Mauna Kea at this time.

State personnel have been deployed to assist the Hawaiʻi County Police Department and to help ensure public safety and safe access for Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) equipment and personnel. State personnel and resources will continue to be available upon request to support Hawaiʻi County’s efforts to restore full public access on Mauna Kea Access Road.

While I am disappointed that TMT will not move forward at this time, I hope this will allow for some respite during the holiday season. I also remain committed to continuing the many conversations that are currently taking place. I know that we can do great things when we work together, and I am hopeful that our community will be stronger going forward.

I want to thank the officers of the Hawaiʻi County Police Department, as well as our state law enforcement officers at the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Public Safety and the Attorney General’s office.

Protestors have been given a week to clear out.