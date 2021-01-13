Costco to close all in-store photo departments

File – Costco announced on Wednesday, Jan. 13, that it will be closing the photo department in all locations on Sunday, Feb. 14. Customers are asked to pick up any remaining in-store orders at their local Costco location by Sunday, March 28.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Costco announced on Wednesday, Jan. 13, that it will be closing the photo department in all locations on Sunday, Feb. 14. Customers are asked to pick up any remaining in-store orders at their local Costco location by Sunday, March 28.

In a statement to customers, the wholesale company said:

“Since the introduction of camera phones and social media, the need for printing photos has steeply declined, even though the number of pictures taken continues to grow. After careful consideration, we have determined the continued decline of prints no longer requires on-site photo printing.” Costco Photo Center Statement on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Costco will also be canceling services such as home movie video transfers, passport photos, photo restorations and ink cartridge refills after Sunday, Feb. 14.

Costco will still offer online photo services via the Costco Photo Center website after the in-store departments close.