Corrections officer charged for allegedly smuggling meth, other contraband into OCCC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 45-year-old corrections officer is facing charges Thursday in connection to smuggling in contraband into Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC).

The Attorney General’s Office says that on June 3, Jon Estabilio Jr. of Honolulu was searched administratively after prison call information suggested that he was smuggling contraband into the prison.

Several packs of cigarettes, lighters, tattoo kits, and 16 small zip lock bags containing meth were found on Estabilio.

He faces charges that include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, providing or possessing contraband in prison, and bribery of public officials.

Estabilio has been placed into federal custody pending further proceedings.

“The complaint, in this case, describes the egregious conduct of a corrections officer who chose to endanger the OCCC community rather than protect it, by smuggling the very same poison that destroys the lives of so many in our communities into OCCC. My office will not tolerate corrections officers who engage in such conduct and will aggressively prosecute those who do to the fullest extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney Price.

