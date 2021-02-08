Coronavirus pandemic prompts special enrollment period for comprehensive health insurance coverage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division is encouraging Hawaii residents to take advantage of a special enrollment period for health insurance coverage.

The special enrollment period is set to open on Feb. 15 and continuing through May 15 in response to the public health emergency brought on by coronavirus pandemic.

Consumers who are submitting a new application or updating an existing application can access the special enrollment through HealthCare.gov or the marketplace call center at (800) 318-2596.

“It’s been almost year since a public health emergency was declared due to COVID-19 and the emergency continues. As we continue to tackle this pandemic, it is more critical than ever to ensure that Hawaii’s uninsured and underinsured have access to affordable healthcare,” said Insurance Commissioner Colin Hayashida. “This special enrollment period allows individuals and families a chance to get comprehensive health insurance coverage if they qualify.”