Coronavirus: one death, 131 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 12

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reports one death, and 131 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 12.

There are six new cases on Maui, 10 on the Big Island and 115 on Oahu.

Two previous cases were removed from the counts due to updated information.

That brings the state total to 10,588.

There are 13 new cases that needed hospitalization. There are 84 recoveries reported, totaling 3,418 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 7,073 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: