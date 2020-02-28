Coronavirus disrupting Coca-Cola supply chain

With cases of COVID-19 climbing in South Korea, imports from there could be affected. So far, South Korea has seen more than 2000 COVID-19 cases. Hawaiian Airlines will begin suspending flights in and out of Korea starting monday. But some flight attendants are concerned other airlines haven't done the same.

Ken Hurlburt, flight attendant: "As I came into Honolulu there was no precautionary screening at all whatsoever, and we came in arrival time coincided with a Korean Airline arrival time, and the Korean Airline passengers are coming in to Hawaii with no screening at all."