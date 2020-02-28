Coronavirus disrupting Coca-Cola supply chain

Local News

by: web staff

The Coca-Cola Company says the coronavirus is disrupting its supply chain for artificial sweeteners sourced from China, creating delays in production. One of those sweeteners – sucralose – is used in Splenda and featured in products such as Powerade Zero and Diet Coke. The company says for the short-term its supplies for consumers should be fine, but no word on the long-term.

