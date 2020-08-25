Coronavirus: 215 new cases brings state total to 6,984

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 25 for the state: 201 cases are from Honolulu County, 11 cases are from Hawaii County and 3 cases are from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 6,984.

The DOH reported that 239,269 test results have been received as of August 25.

There are now 4,699 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 220 (11)

Honolulu: 6,382 (201)

Kauai County: 56 (0)

Maui County: 303 (3)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 419 (20)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Released from isolation: 2,236 (64)

