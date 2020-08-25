Coronavirus: 215 new cases brings state total to 6,984

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 25 for the state: 201 cases are from Honolulu County, 11 cases are from Hawaii County and 3 cases are from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 6,984.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The DOH reported that 239,269 test results have been received as of August 25.
There are now 4,699 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 220 (11)
- Honolulu: 6,382 (201)
- Kauai County: 56 (0)
- Maui County: 303 (3)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23
- Required Hospitalization: 419 (20)
- Deaths: 49 (0)
- Released from isolation: 2,236 (64)
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Alaska Airlines introduces touch-free travel option for fliers
- Hawaii county adopts eleventh emergency rule
- Officials complete construction on new groin to save Waikiki shores
- Waimea Bay to the Philippines: How a lost surfboard’s worldwide voyage created a friendship of a lifetime
- Family helps abandoned dog with terminal cancer complete his ‘bucket list’