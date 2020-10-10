Coronavirus: 2 new deaths, 73 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 10

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports two new deaths, 73 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 10.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

There are 58 on Oahu, and 13 on the Big Island.

That brings the state total to 13,371

There were 18 new cases that needed hospitalization. 62 new recoveries reported, totaling 10,713 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 2,490 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 924 (13)

Honolulu: 11,954 (58)

Kauai: 59

Maui: 397

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 37

Required Hospitalization: 929 (18)

Deaths: 168 (2)

Released from isolation: 110,713 (62)

Latest Stories on KHON2