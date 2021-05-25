Coral spawning closes Waialea Bay Marine Life Conservation District

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Waialea Bay Marine Life Conservation District on the Big Island will be closed this week for coral spawning.

The half-day closures will be on May 28 and May 29.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

This is on the heels of this month’s closures at Hawaii county’s Kahaluu Bay.

During that spawning period, observers saw evidence of natural reproduction of cauliflower coral.

Experts say not having people in the water during the spawning event will help ensure a successful reproduction