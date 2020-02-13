Copper Forever Roses for your Valentine

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Every valentine deserves a rose that lasts forever.

Students from Honolulu Community College’s Sheet Metal and PLastics Technology program are continuing an annual tradition of crafting one-of-a-kind copper roses, popularly known as “forever roses,” which are sold around Valentine’s Day to help raise funds to support the program.

Sheet metal students handcrafting each copper rose.

Flower petals and leaves start as flat sheets of copper, which are cut using a plasma cutter and carefully molded into shape.

Students assemble the individual pieces before hand-crimping each petal to give it a lifelike texture.

Copper roses will be available for purchase in the Honolulu Community College sheet metal shop (Bldg 17) on Friday, February 14, from 9 a.m. until supplies run out.

Roses are for $15 each or four for $50.

Cash only.

Customers are limited to four roses each.