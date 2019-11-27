Cop admitted he had engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with teenage males

HONOLULU (KHON2) — James Dean Kalani Goeas, 63, of Waipahu, Hawaii, pleaded guilty today in federal court to one count of using a facility in interstate commerce to knowingly attempt to entice an individual who has not attained the age of 18 years to engage in unlawful sexual activity. Sentencing is scheduled for April 9, 2020 before Senior U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor.

U.S. Attorney Kenji M. Price for the District of Hawaii stated that according to court documents and information presented in court, on March 23, 2019 and March 24, 2019, Goeas engaged in a series of online chats and telephonic text sessions with an undercover agent acting in the role of a 13-year-old male. During their conversations, Goeas arranged to meet the underage male at Maukalani Park with the intent to engage in sexual activity. Upon arrival at the park on March 24, Goeas was arrested and agents located both condoms and lubricating gel in his vehicle. After law enforcement officers arrested him, Goeas admitted that, on multiple prior occasions, he had engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with young teenage minor males.

This photo was part of the government’s evidence. Goeas sent the photo

to the undercover cop who posed as a young teenage male.

“These prosecutions demonstrate our continued commitment to holding those who attempt to sexually exploit our young people responsible for their egregious behavior. We will continue to seek justice in these cases to the fullest extent of the law,” stated U.S. Attorney Price.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the State of Hawaii Attorney General’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson.