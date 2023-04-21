HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland Chef Keoni Chang is always teaching us how to cook such great things at home and Foodland is making it easier than ever with something that they’re calling the Foodland 5.

Chef Chang showed KHON2 how to make lemon garlic shrimp with just five main ingredients.

“It’s a fun program. You know, we started about a year ago. And we were trying to think of fun things that our customers would love that can help them cook more, right,” explained Chang.

“And so we thought it’d be great to come up with a program that was a bunch of dishes that just use five ingredients,” said Chang. “So we write recipes and have five main ingredients, not including salt, pepper, and oil. So that’s the gimme, right? And they’re designed to be done quickly. And there’s really not a whole lot of thought needed and stuff you can grab in our stores all the time.”

The five ingredients for this easy lemon garlic shrimp is butter, parsley, garlic, lemon, and of course, shrimp.

“Basically, the inspiration comes from within North Shore garlic shrimp, and scampi at the same time,” said Chang.”