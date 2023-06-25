HONOLULU (KHON2) — Richianna DeGuzman remains hospitalized in critical condition, fighting for her life after being shot in the head in Maili on Saturday, June 17.

Friends and family of DeGuzman have been camping outside The Queen’s Medical Center and on Saturday, June 24, more members of the community took to the streets to show their support as well.

A convoy drove from west Oahu to Queen’s hospital where vigils have been held across the street.

After finding out about the convoy, the victim’s mother Susan Mahiai said, “We full of love we so grateful that there are people still out there in the world that get love. That get love and willing to support that love by coming down and showing up to support.”

As for DeGuzman’s health, Mahiai is optimistic about her daughter’s recovery.

She’s doing way better. Compared to the first couple days we was here. You know the news was like you know, scientifically prognoses yeah? But because I get God in my life I gone put all my beliefs in God. Susan Mahiai, mother of shooting victim Richianna DeGuzman

The family said the progress they’ve seen is a miracle after initially being told that DeGuzman could be brain-dead.

Despite the tragic incident that happened to her daughter, Mahiai had this message for the suspect:

If anything, like I said, I love them. I love them and I like them know that they are loved by us. I no more no hard feelings no wickedness whatsoever inside of me. My inside match my outside and I gone continue to love these guys and pray for them.

Mahiai told KHON2.com that she is staying out of the investigation and her focus remains on her daughter’s recovery.

There have been no reports yet of a suspect arrested by the Honolulu Police Department.