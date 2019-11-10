Convoy from Kapolei to Kualoa Regional Park held Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The planned convoy of cars left Kapolei around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The convoy goes through the North Shore and ends at Kualoa Regional Park.

The organizer of this convoy is the same person who organized the one in September that went from Hawaii Kai to Waianae to show support for the protectors of Mauna Kea.

HPD is aware of the convoy and says drivers can expect delays.

This weekend they will also start enforcement on flags and other items that block a driver’s license plate, vehicle signals or obstruct the view of a driver.

Fines range from $70 to $97.

Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for details.