Convicted Hawaii murderer found dismembered in Illinois finally identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Hawaii resident’s skull and torso washed up on the shores of the Illinois River in 2017. Those remains were recently identified as belonging to a man who was convicted of a 2002 fatal beating another man at Keehi Boat Harbor, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The body of John H. Frisch, 56, was identified using DNA as well as dental records from Hawaii.

According to Peoria County officials, Frisch had been dismembered and the cause of death was ruled as blunt force head trauma.

Investigators are trying to retrace the days leading up to his death.

Anyone with information should call Lt. Daniel Corpus of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office at (309)258-7160 or the Greater Peoria Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.