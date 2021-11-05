Convicted felon indicted by feds for hazardous waste mishandling

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Anthony Shane Gilstrap, 54, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury in Hawaii for moving and storing hazardous waste without a permit, falsifying a hazardous waste manifest and blocking an agency proceeding.

According to the USDOJ, while Gilstrap was living in Hawaii in 2017, he agreed to remove drums of the RCRA-listed hazardous waste perchloroethylene (perc) from Young Laundry & Dry Cleaning (YLDC) for $15,000.

The USDOJ said Gilstrap moved the drums to his warehouse which was not a permitted storage or treatment site, without the required RCRA manifests.

When an inspector with the Hawaii Department of Health (HDOH) tried to locate the missing drums, Gilstrap lied about their whereabouts.

The YLDC Regional Manager who hired Gilstrap plead guilty before the U.S. District Court of the District of Hawaii for causing the transportation of hazardous waste without a manifest and received a sentence of probation, according to the DOJ.

Todd Kim, the assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division said perc has its own consequences if not properly handled.

“Perc is a dangerous toxic substance, and stashing drums of it at a cut-rate price with no plan for proper final disposal, is a gross dereliction of care and violates the law,” Kim said. “With hazardous waste, the department will aggressively prosecute a knowing failure to do what is right.”

The Acting U.S. Attorney Judith Philips for the District of Hawaii said hazardous waste manifests are the receipts that track how dangerous wastes are handled.

“Here their absence, and the efforts of HDOH and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to close the loop, led to the accountability we see today,” Philips said. “We will follow through and hold the defendant to account for his illegal transportation and storage as well as his attempts to cover that up.”

Gilstrap is scheduled for his initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii.

If Gilstrap is found guilty, he could face a penalty of up to 13 years in prison.