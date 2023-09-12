HONOLULU (KHON2) — A convicted felon, who spent more than 20 years in prison, was back in court asking the judge for his release. Bryson Jose was one of three men involved in the shooting death of an Army pilot.

Jose was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery and a firearms charge. In June 1998, Jose and two other men went to the cabins at Waianae Recreation Center in an attempt to rob Army pilot John Latchum, who was staying there with his wife and two kids.

Latchum was shot with a rifle and died. His widow spoke out during the court hearings more than 20 years ago.

“He was a great dad a great husband and he didn’t deserve this,” said Wendy Latchum.

At the time Wendy said the three men deserve to spend the rest of their lives in prison. And spoke of the challenges she faced raising her two children without her husband.

“It makes them sad if I’m sad and so I try not to be sad around them,” she said.

Jose was released two years ago after serving 23 years. His attorney said Jose had been on supervised release when he violated the conditions by drinking alcohol. So he was sent back to the Honolulu Federal Detention Center a few weeks ago and was in court on Tuesday asking to be released.

“The hope is that he will continue with his mental health treatment which he is very willing to do and that he will get back into the things that were really serving him well the first two years of his supervised release,” said Caroline Elliot, Jose’s attorney.

The judge pointed out that Jose was doing well for most of the two years that he was out. If he continues to get mental health treatments and is able to stay with his sister, the judge said she is willing to put him back on supervised release. Another hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19.